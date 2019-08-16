Faridabad DCP’s suicide: SHO sent to 4-day police remand

cities

Gurugram: The suspended Bhupani station house officer (SHO), Abdul Sahid who was arrested for allegedly abetting senior police officer Vikram Kapoor’s suicide, was on Friday sent to four-day police remand by the Faridabad district court, police said.

Kapoor, Faridabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP), had allegedly killed himself in his Sector 30 residence on Wednesday.

Police had arrested Sahid on Thursday. A special investigation team (SIT), formed on Thursday by police commissioner Sanjay Kumar to probe the case, seized Sahid’s personal mobile phone and found some messages which reveal that he was involved in the conspiracy with Satish Mailk, the journalist with a local Hindi daily who was also booked in the case, police said. Malik is on the run, police added.

A police officer privy to the matter, requesting anonymity, said that Malik is a history-sheeter and is currently on bail. A fraud case was registered against him two years ago for allegedly selling a HUDA plot after getting it registered on his company’s name. Three people, including Malik, were arrested and later convicted by the district court in Faridabad. Police said he had appealed in the high court and the case is pending there.

Malik had published articles against the judges following which the court had issued contempt notice against him eight years ago, said police, adding that he had also allegedly blackmailed a few judges of the district court in Faridabad.

Police said 10 years ago he had written fake news against a former superintendent of police and his wife, and an investigation was marked against him.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the journalist used to publish fake news against DCP Kapoor and was blackmailing him for past over a month in connivance with Sahid. “The journalist used to write against the DCP that he was allegedly taking bribe from liquor traders and was allowing gambling in his area. Nearly five months ago, when police asked him about the sources, he had said that he heard these rumours and he had no evidence,” Singh said.

Sahid was placed under suspension with the immediate effect on Thursday.

