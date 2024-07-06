Faridabad: Three siblings killed as part of roof collapses on them after rain

A roof fragment collapsed and fell on three siblings sitting under it in Faridabad, Haryana, claiming their lives on Friday. The eaves or the edge of the roof which overhangs the walls of the building locally known as ‘chhajja’ was reportedly in bad condition causing it to collapse after rain, reported PTI. Residents of Sikri village and siblings Akash (10), Muskaan (8) and Adil (6) were killed by the collapse of the eaves, police said on Saturday (HT File)

According to the police, there was rain on Friday evening which caused the concrete slab to fall making a loud noise, reported news agency PTI.

People rushed in to save the children after the incident, but they were stuck under a lot of debris which had to be removed. The children were later taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctor.

The owner of the house has not yet been arrested and police is on the look out. The police said he gave the house for rent despite its dilapidated condition.

The father of the children, Dharmendra Kumar has filed a complaint on the matter, reported PTI. Kumar is a native of Sheikhpura in Bihar.

An FIR has also been filed under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station on Saturday.

"An FIR has been registered against the house owner and we are trying to nab him. The bodies will be handed over to the family today after the post-mortem," said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station, reported PTI.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Faridabad for the next two days.