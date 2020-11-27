Farmers’ agitation: Delhi metro services resume on all lines

delhi

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:23 IST

Delhi metro services resumed on all lines on Friday evening after they were interrupted for few hours at several locations due to the ongoing ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march by farmers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) added that services will be regular on all lines on Saturday.

“Public Service Announcement. Services normal at all corridors from 5:35 pm onwards. Tomorrow regular services on all Lines as of now” the DMRC tweeted.

It had earlier said that all stations near the Delhi-Haryana border would remained closed due to protests adding services from neighbouring cities would also remain suspended.

On Friday morning entry and exit gates at six metro stations on the Green Line -(Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra) were closed due to security reasons, the DMRC had announced.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana who have been heading to Delhi since Thursday to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre were finally allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police.

Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the agitating farmers to demonstrate peacefully and maintain law and order.