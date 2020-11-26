Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully: Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:56 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday showed his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September and said they should be allowed to stage a peaceful protest.

“The three farm bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of rolling back these bills, farmers are being stopped from staging peaceful protests. Water cannons are being used against them. This is an injustice to the farmers. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had voted against the Bills in both the Lok Sabha (where it has one MP) and Rajya Sabha (where it has three MPs).

Thousands of farmers are marching to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana, protesting against the laws that liberalise the agriculture sector. While some groups were stopped in Haryana on Wednesday and water cannons were used against them, several others continued to approach Delhi to stage a protest.

The Delhi Police has issued a notice prohibiting any gathering in the Capital and the Delhi Metro temporarily closed operation on certain routes on Thursday.

The three laws that have led to widespread protests are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.