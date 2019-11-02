e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Faux pas: Canadian leader wishes Sikhs on Bandi Chhor, uses Kerala festival pic

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:16 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Canada
         

Toronto Days after losing Federal elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, Canada’s Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer suffered an embarrassment. He extended his wishes to the country’s Sikh population on Bandi Chhor Diwas on social media, but the image accompanying the post was from a festival native to Kerala.

Scheer’s well-intentioned posts were put up on Twitter and Facebook. Bandi Chhor Diwas coincides with Diwali (celebrated on October 27 this year) and is observed to mark the release of Sikh guru Hargobind Singh by Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Many Sikhs pointed out that the image with the posts was associated with a different form of worship, the Theyyam festival. This is celebrated in Kerala. The image had earlier appeared on the Facebook page of Portraits of India which described the particular image as, “One variation of ‘Pottan Theyyam’, a vivid, lively and colourful ritualistic performance, which comes in the traditional art form of Theyyam. It is believed that Pottan Theyyam is a manifestation of Shiva.”

Among those who referred to the error was the World Sikh Organisation (WSO), which tweeted: “This image has no link to the Sikh community or to the Bandi Chhor Diwas.” It thanked Scheer and his party for the greeting, but requested him to “please correct this image as it misrepresents the occasion.”

It took a while for the mistake to be realised. Irked at the delay, WSO office-bearer Jaskaran Sandhu tweeted, “The image used is not even close to anything Sikh/Bandi Chhor Diwas. They know they have it wrong, but don’t fix it.”

It took over two days before any action was taken and that came about after Canadian outlet Global News reported on the issue. Ultimately, the post with the greeting and the picture was deleted from Scheer’s social media feeds.

Strap/Blurb

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer deletes the erroneous post after Sikhs point out the error and a TV channel reports on the issue, over two days after he first put it up

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:16 IST

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities