Fight against Covid not over, says CM Kejriwal in his New Year message

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:00 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appreciated the role of health care workers and front line workers in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 ,in his New Year video message posted on social media, even as he urged residents of the city to follow all necessary precautions until vaccines are available.

“This year has been a difficult time not only for India but for the entire world. The whole world had to fight Covid-19 – the biggest pandemic faced by humankind. I take this chance to salute and honour our Corona-warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and all socio-religious institutions. You continued to serve the public even in such a difficult time,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further said, “During these testing times, our strong health care system has set countless examples before the world. Delhi showed that we are on par with other developed countries of the world. During this pandemic, several initiatives of Delhi were replicated by many countries and governments across the world,” he added.

“This year may have come to an end but Covid-19 still persists. We must take all precautions and follow the guidelines to keep ourselves safe. We hope that a vaccine arrives in India soon, so that things return to normal. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your family,” Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, as on December 31, 625,369 people had been infected by the virus, since the first case was reported on March 2. Even though 609,322 of them have recovered, 10,536 succumbed to the virus, said government records.