e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fight against Covid not over, says CM Kejriwal in his New Year message

Fight against Covid not over, says CM Kejriwal in his New Year message

“This year has been a difficult time not only for India but for the entire world. The whole world had to fight Covid-19 – the biggest pandemic faced by humankind. I take this chance to salute and honour our Corona-warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and all socio-religious institutions. You continued to serve the public even in such a difficult time,” said Kejriwal.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine arrangements, at his residence in New Delhi, India.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine arrangements, at his residence in New Delhi, India. (HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appreciated the role of health care workers and front line workers in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 ,in his New Year video message posted on social media, even as he urged residents of the city to follow all necessary precautions until vaccines are available.

“This year has been a difficult time not only for India but for the entire world. The whole world had to fight Covid-19 – the biggest pandemic faced by humankind. I take this chance to salute and honour our Corona-warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and all socio-religious institutions. You continued to serve the public even in such a difficult time,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further said, “During these testing times, our strong health care system has set countless examples before the world. Delhi showed that we are on par with other developed countries of the world. During this pandemic, several initiatives of Delhi were replicated by many countries and governments across the world,” he added.

 

“This year may have come to an end but Covid-19 still persists. We must take all precautions and follow the guidelines to keep ourselves safe. We hope that a vaccine arrives in India soon, so that things return to normal. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your family,” Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, as on December 31, 625,369 people had been infected by the virus, since the first case was reported on March 2. Even though 609,322 of them have recovered, 10,536 succumbed to the virus, said government records.

tags
top news
Dry run today to test systems
Dry run today to test systems
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In