Film producer had no role in IPL betting racket: Former Mumbai cop

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:15 IST

Film producer Parag Sanghvi has been given a clean chit in the IPL betting racket, in which bookie Sonu Jalan and five others were arrested.

Former senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma said that after a year of investigation, the police did not find Sanghvi to be involved in the racket.

“After Jalan was arrested in May 2018, he named Sanghvi. We questioned him but found he was not involved in the case. We have closed the case against Sanghvi,” said Sharma.

Jalan is out on bail. “As Jalan had named Sanghvi, we had to question him. After going through the videos, recordings, statements and other evidences, we concluded that Sanghvi has been falsely accused in the betting racket,” said Sharma, who was with the anti-extortion cell, Thane, before he resigned from the police force in July.

On May 18, 2018, AEC arrested three bookies from Dombivli and Thane. Following interrogation, the police arrested three more bookies, including Sonu Jalan.

“Parag Sanghvi had been called for an inquiry into the betting case. We found that he was not involved in the case. We have closed the case against him,” said R Kothmire, senior police inspector, anti-extortion cell, Thane.

