Flyover proposed at Parthala to decongest Noida-G Noida Link Road

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:34 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority may build a flyover at Parthala Chowk to offer a seamless ride on Noida-Greater Noida Link Road, also known as Vikas Marg.

The link road meets Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) at Parthala Chowk, which is one of the biggest traffic junctions in the city.

Thousands of motorists have to face traffic congestion daily at this junction. This road witnesses high volumes of traffic as motorists travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad use this stretch daily. The congestion is worse during peak hours when office goers use this stretch. In view of daily congestion, the authority is mulling over a proposal to remove the traffic signal at the junction, officials said.

“The authority may construct a flyover to ease congestion. But nothing is final as yet because the proposal is under discussion,” KK Aggarwal, general manager, Noida authority, said.

Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari will first approve this project before the paperwork begins. Once approved by her, the authority will start work on the detailed project report (DPR).

Once the DPR is ready, the authority will issue tenders to select a private firm to construct the flyover that will connect the Noida stretch with Greater Noida’s Kisan Chowk. The flyover will offer seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida and bring relief to thousands of commuters.

Currently, motorists have to take a U-turn on Vikas Marg if they want to travel from Sector 121 to 119 as the authority has put up barricades at Parthala Chowk, closing the road from Sector 121 towards Sector 119.

“Once the flyover will be built, the FNG will offer a signal-free ride to motorists. The flyover is a must at this junction as in the future, traffic volumes are set to increase manifold,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.