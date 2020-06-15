For admission to DU’s music courses, a YouTube audition

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:18 IST

New Delhi: Candidates applying for admission to Delhi University’s (DU) music courses for the upcoming academic session will have to upload their performances on YouTube as part of their practical entrance tests, a move necessitated by restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, varsity officials said. Candidates will be shortlisted for an online interview on the basis of these videos.

The move is part of the university’s temporary shift to alternative admission processes for candidates applying to music, sports, sports science, and physical education courses, as well as for admissions under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota

According to the minutes of the university’s admission committee meeting held on May 26, in view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, alternative plans suggested by a subcommittee constituted for sports, ECA and performance based admission will be adopted this year.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee decided that under the prevalent condition due to Covid-19, the alternative plan for admission under ECA, sports, music and physical education, of having only online admission process, as suggested by the sub-committee be adopted for the academic year 2020 – 21,” the minutes stated.

The minutes were approved on June 10 by the standing committee of the university’s academic council — DU’s highest academic body.

Arun Kumar Attree, a member of the standing committee, said, “Since it is not possible to call students physically to the campus for auditions or trials, it’s been decided we will skip them entirely this year. Entrance exams for music courses will be conducted online by the faculty of music and fine arts, and admissions to physical education courses will be done based on merit certificates.”

In its suggestions, the sub-committee said, “The candidates, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, will upload a video of their seven-minute performance on YouTube and mark it as unlisted [Unlisted YouTube videos are not for public viewing]. The link of the uploaded YouTube video will be submitted by the candidates along with the admission application form on the DU admission portal.”

“The shortlisted candidates to be called for the online interview. The admission committee will conduct the online interview for the final selection of candidates for admission to UG and PG courses of music faculty,” read the sub-committee’s suggestions document, a copy of which is with HT.

The university offers three music courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

DU has also decided to skip physical fitness tests this year for admissions to BSc and MSc courses in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, and Bachelor of Physical Education.

“There cannot be any physical test or trial in the prevailing circumstances. The candidates may be asked to upload a self-declaration certificate in his or her fitness along with a medical certificate. The entrance test will be conducted for these courses as earlier for which the modalities will be announced shortly,” said a member of the admission committee.

The modalities of the entrance exams will be announced in the coming weeks by the National Testing Agency — a nodal agency for conducting premier entrance exams in the country, the member added.

HT had reported that the university has also decided not to conduct trials for admissions under the sports and ECA categories this year. In DU colleges, 5% supernumerary seats are reserved under these two categories collectively in each course.

Members of the DU’s executive council (EC) — the highest decision-making body — expressed reservations over online practical exams for music courses.

“There can be many issues with candidates uploading videos online. Many may not have quality mobile phones to record, due to which the audio quality may be hampered . Also, online interviews are going to be very difficult for many students,” said Rajesh Jha, a member of the EC.