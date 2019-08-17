Four houses in one neighbourhood of Vasant Kunj broken into

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi: Four houses in a neighbourhood of south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj were broken into by two men in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The residents of the four houses were either abroad or in other parts of the country when the break-ins happened.

The police said they were yet to ascertain what all was stolen even as local residents alleged that the thieves made away with a host of electronics items and other valuables.

“The thieves stole computers, laptops and whatever electronic goods they could land their hands on. They seemed to know which houses were unoccupied that night,” said Purushottam Samraj, a local businessman.

Samraj said that the thieves had also tried to break into his house around 1.30 am, but abandoned their plan as they found it to be locked from inside. “A CCTV camera installed outside my house has captured the two suspects,” said Samraj.

The footage showed two men - one of them masking himself using a towel on spotting the camera – approaching Samraj’s home with a torch before leaving the place.

Police said that the footage was being analysed to identify he suspects.

Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that a case of theft has been registered at Kishan Garh police station and a team has been formed to identify and arrest the suspects.

Samraj, meanwhile, said that this was not the first burglary in this neighbourhood in Pocket C of Vasant Kunj’s Sector A. “In the last six months, at least five other burglaries have taken place in our neighbourhood. Ours is a gated colony with security guards, but it hasn’t helped prevent these burglaries,” said Samraj.

