Four minors among 6 killed as car falls into Fazilka canal

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:05 IST

FEROZEPUR Six people, including three children, were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a canal at Jandwala Meera Sangla village, 22km from Fazilka, on Thursday.

Eight members of a family were travelling in the car and the driver is still missing, Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said.

Police said Surinder Singh of Amarpura village in Fazilka and seven members of his family had gone to Acchadiki village morning in the car (PB10-AT-8240). On their way back, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Gang canal.

One of the occupants, Balwinder Singh, managed to swim out of the canal by breaking a windowpane of the car.

While six bodies were fished out with the help of local residents, Surinder, who was behind the wheel, is still missing, said the police.

Those killed were identified as Swarana Bai, 65, Kulwinder Kaur, 30, Lakhwinder Singh, 16, Simran Kaur, 8, Sonia, 5, and Sajan Singh, 6. The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem at the local civil Hospital, said the SSP.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the steering of the vehicle got locked resulting in the car falling into the canal, the SSP said.

