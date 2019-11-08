e-paper
From ground to virtual reality: Catch a glimpse of Metro-3 work

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:18 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
A group of seven filmmakers from the Whistling Woods JIO virtual reality (VR) lab are shooting VR videos of the on-going construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line.

The team will be shooting the work on the 33.5-km fully underground line for the next two years. A spokesperson from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the project, said they will be posting some videos to update citizens about the work progress.

VR or augmented reality is an immersive and interactive audio-visual platform, and is looked upon as the next big platform for content consumption globally.

According to Chaitanya Chinchlikar, vice president, Whistling Woods International, the project has been undertaken as an academic endeavour, and the footage will be made available for public consumption later. “We are shooting time-lapse videos of the stations and the tunnels. We will not get a second chance to shoot such amazing footage. This project will have tremendous viewership value,” said Chinchlikar, who recently uploaded a short video of the on-going works shot on VR cameras. The team is currently doing a recce of the various sites. An MMRC spokesperson said, “Metro-3 is first-of-its-kind project and technically, the most challenging one. Hence, to apprise students with the scale of the project and how systematically the work is being done, Whistling Wood proposed to film 360-degree VR videos of Metro-3 sites.”

