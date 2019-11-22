G Noida looks to expand its limits, wants to acquire 7,000 acres more

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:24 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority is set to acquire around 7,000 acres of agricultural land in order to extend its urban area. The land will be allotted for industrial, commercial and residential purposes. However, the first priority is to acquire the land for industrial purposes and later for purposes such as residential and commercial.

“Under the Phase 1, we have a target to acquire around 3,000 acres from farmers for industrial development. In the past, the focus has been on residential development. Therefore, we now want to develop land for setting up industries and boost growth. Later, after one or two years, we will acquire land for other purposes,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The city of Greater Noida, established in 1992, is spread over 38,000 hectares acquired from 124 villages. The authority has developed 26.83% of the total area as recreational greens with an aim to maintain a healthy environment for residents. The residential area is spread over 25.81% of the total land, while industrial area occupies 31.46%. The remaining land is used for institutional, commercial and other purposes, officials said.

The authority has decided to set up camps in villages of Sunpura, Emaliya, Jaun Samana, Kailash-Kiranjpur and Dhoom Manikpur to meet farmers and plan out a land acquisition blueprint. The authority will take land only from those farmers who are willing to sell it at the existing rate of ₹3,500 per square metre.

The authority said China-based firms, which manufacture mobile and electronic products, want to set up more units in Greater Noida once work is expedited on the Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“Since we have an airport coming up just 30km away from Greater Noida apart from world class infrastructure such as Metro connectivity, Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, corporate houses are keen to set up units in Greater Noida. Therefore, we want to buy land from farmers and develop industrial units,” Bhooshan said.

“We also want to develop roads, drainage and other facilities. Subsequently, we will allot industrial plots to interested applicants. It will not only create more jobs but also fuel the economy. We will develop plots in sectors Ecotech 1, 2 and 3,” Bhooshan said.