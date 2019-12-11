Gangster Bhagwanpuria moves HC, says he may be killed in ‘fake encounter’

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:33 IST

Chandigarh Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Patiala jail, on Wednesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, expressing fear that he might be killed in a “fake encounter”.

In a plea filed before the court, Bhagwanuria sought protection for his life and demanded that he be shifted to Amritsar jail. He also sought to make it clear that he had no links with Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Bhagwanpuria, in his petition, said he was being made a “scapegoat” on account of political rivalry brewing between Randhawa and Majithia and was “merely being used for the realisation of political motives of certain individuals”.

Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill issued a notice of motion to the state government on his plea and fixed January 21 as the next date for hearing, Bhagwanpuria’s counsel Pradeep Virk said.

Referring to news reports, Bhagwanpuria has told court that it talked of Majithia trying to get an FIR registered against Randhawa in a murder case of Gurdaspur district Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vice-president Dalbir Singh Dhilwan by portraying Bhagwanpuria as the minister’s “henchman”.

The court was also told that another report suggestedthat Majithia had accused Bhagwanpuria of giving him death threats.

On the other hand, Virk told court that there had also been reports that Randhawa alleged that the petitioner had been working for long under the clout of Akali Dal leaders as a total of 44 cases have come to light against him, 29 Majithia’s constituency.

Bhagwanpuria was in the news in the past few days after both Majithia and Randhawa accused each other of having links with the gangster.