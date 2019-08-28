Gangster Kaushal planned a Canadian future

cities

Gurugram The police said that gangster Kaushal, who was arrested at the IGI Airport this week, planned to marry a Canadian woman in order to secure a permanent residency.

According to the police, Kaushal, in December 2017, was introduced to a Canadian woman in Dubai by slain gangster Surinder Geong. Police said that Kaushal met Goeng through Sandeep Gadoli, who was shot dead by the police in Mumbai in February 2016. Later, Geong and Kaushal allegedly shot dead gangster Mahesh Attack on September 21 in Jharsa.

The police said Geong was suspected to be a close aide of Kaushal’s and his henchman Amit Dagar. Since gangster Sandeep Gadoli was killed and former councillor Binder Gujjar went underground, Kaushal was involved in a battle for supremacy and Geong helped Kaushal in his operations, the police said.

Geong, infamous for running an extortion racket in Kaithal, had escaped to South Africa after killing a plywood dealer, Narinder Arora, in March 2006. During his stay in South Africa, he was in touch with Kaushal and had planned to flee to Canada but his plans failed as he was arrested in 2008 and extradited to India with the help of the Interpol. Police said Geong and his aides were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014, before he jumped one-month parole in May to live with Kaushal and his partner, Manisha, in Alwar.

“Kaushal and Geong wanted to flee to Canada and had met two Canadian women who had agreed to marry them and had asked them to deposit money in their bank accounts to start the documentation. Kaushal said they both had paid them ₹5 lakh but could not proceed further as Geong was shot dead by the police in April 2017, in Karnal’s Rahra village,” said Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Palwal.

Kaushal had contacted the woman in January 2018 and they had made a week-long trip to Thailand.

“It was her idea to get a work visa and show his as a salaried person, which would help procure a tourist visa. Kaushal revealed that he used to get 8,000 dirhams as salary from a private furniture manufacturer in Dubai, to whom he was introduced by the same woman. Kaushal used to transfer funds through hawala transaction to the company director, who used to later pay him the money as a salary,” Bijarniya said.

The police said he had multiple plans to move out of Dubai when he learned that the police was looking for him.

The police said he wanted to establish a business in Dubai and was collecting funds to open a night club. He had converted ₹40 lakh through hawala transactions to make a token payment as well.

Police said Kaushal had planned to move to Canada next year and the night club would have helped him get the tourist visa.

Kaushal is married to Roshini, who was married to his deceased brother. She is currently lodged in the Faridabad jail and has five children, including three boys, the police said. Manisha, his live-in partner, was arrested in June from Burari in Delhi and is lodged in the Bhondsi jail.

