Gangster Sampat Nehra let off in 2016 murder bid case

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:44 IST

A local court on Wednesday acquitted notorious gangster Sampat Nehra in an attempt to murder case of 2016.

Nehra, son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Chandigarh Police, was booked in December 2016 when he along with his accomplice, Deepak, had fired at a Banur resident, Satwinder Singh.

Police on December 30, 2016, had registered a case on the complaint of Satwinder and his associate, Kulwant Singh, a resident of Adda Juggiyan village.

Satwinder, a student of Khalsa College in Sector 26, Chandigarh, where Sampat was also studying, told the police that they had picked up fights over studies, following which Sampat along with his three accomplices fired at them indiscriminately. The police had recovered an empty shell from the site of the attack.

However, Sampat was acquitted as Satwinder had resiled from his statement. The court earlier had acquitted Deepak as well. Sampat, a resident of Churu district in Rajasthan, has been leading the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since the arrest of its leader in cases of extortion.