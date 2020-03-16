Ghaziabad family divided by virus, united by fight to keep it at bay

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:23 IST

While the 2019 novel coronavirus wrecks havoc all over the world, a Ghaziabad family is a story of resilience and hope.

Two members — a 57-year-old man and his 27-year-old son — were tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and are isolated in hospitals in Ghaziabad and Delhi. The elder man’s 51-year-old wife was tested negative for the virus but is quarantined at home. While the 57-year-old is recovering, his son is asymptomatic.

“We remain in touch only over the phone,” said the 27-year-old man over phone from his isolation ward in a Ghaziabad hospital. “One of my father’s recent reports was found negative and another test report is expected soon. We hope that it too turns negative and he will be allowed to come back home. My mother was initially disturbed over the events but all of us continue to be in touch and encouraging each other to deal with the issue.”

The 57-year-old was on a business trip to the Iranian capital of Tehran and had returned to India last month. At the time, Iran was yet to suffer the epidemic that has now unraveled. On March 2, government officials tracked the family down. The father was taken to Delhi on March 4 in an ambulance and was tested positive the next day.

“After my father was taken to a Delhi hospital, my mother and I isolated ourselves at home and always wore N95 masks and took precautions. We stayed in different rooms and did not interact much. We even had food separately and not together like before. She used to serve me separately and thereafter she used to have her food,” he said.

The family, who lived in a highrise in Ghaziabad, snapped direct interaction with neighbours, friends and relatives too.

“Everyone we knew and who got to know about the test result called us and assured their help if we needed it. The neighbours called us regularly. Our relatives supplied us milk and vegetables at home. They would leave it at our doorstep and we would take every precaution while we picked them up,” he said..

On March 12, he too was tested positive, but without showing any symptoms.

“I don’t even have the slightest indication of a cough but the test turned out positive,” he said.

The Ghaziabad health department completely sanitised the highrise as well nearby areas in a 5-km radius twice, as per the ‘cluster management’ norms, each time after the family test reports came in positive.

The man-son duo operates two different businesses, but from the same office premises in Ghaziabad.

“Our staff too were tested and found to be negative, but I chose to shut the office. Although all three of us are disturbed by the coronavirus infection, but wer are now fighting it out and taking every precaution and medication. The best way to deal with this infection is prevention,” said the 27-year-old.

Health department officials, meanwhile, said they have sent the mother’s samples for another round of test after the son was tested positive.

“Our team comprising of psychiatric and psychologist also went to meet her for assessment as per guidelines and found that she is taking it well. We are re-testing her son on Monday. His father is recovering. Sanitisation procedures and training of residents of their highrise has also been done twice,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.