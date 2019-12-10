e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Girl rescued 5 months after disappearance, neighbour held for rape

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:41 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Nearly five months after her disappearance from Fatehgarh district, a 15-year-old girl was rescued on Monday after her family members approached DGP OP Singh a few days ago, stated a press release issued by the DGP headquarters.

The girl was rescued from Farrukhabad and her neighbour, Kamlesh Kumar, who had allegedly taken her along, was arrested after cops registered FIR of rape under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), said the release.

The DGP said, “The girl disappeared on July 13, after which a case of elopement of a minor was registered at Kamalganj police station of Fatehgarh.” The girl could not be tracked for over four months after which her family members approached the DGP. The girl was eventually rescued within a few days.

Meanwhile, the DGP held a meeting with senior officials of 1090 Mahila Samman Prakosht and UP COP App to set up a single window system for redressal of complaints of crime against women and children.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities