Girl rescued 5 months after disappearance, neighbour held for rape

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:41 IST

LUCKNOW: Nearly five months after her disappearance from Fatehgarh district, a 15-year-old girl was rescued on Monday after her family members approached DGP OP Singh a few days ago, stated a press release issued by the DGP headquarters.

The girl was rescued from Farrukhabad and her neighbour, Kamlesh Kumar, who had allegedly taken her along, was arrested after cops registered FIR of rape under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), said the release.

The DGP said, “The girl disappeared on July 13, after which a case of elopement of a minor was registered at Kamalganj police station of Fatehgarh.” The girl could not be tracked for over four months after which her family members approached the DGP. The girl was eventually rescued within a few days.

Meanwhile, the DGP held a meeting with senior officials of 1090 Mahila Samman Prakosht and UP COP App to set up a single window system for redressal of complaints of crime against women and children.