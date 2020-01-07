Give us Delhi Police for two days, we’ll do wonders, says Kejriwal at final town hall

cities

New Delhi: “Give us Delhi Police for two days, we’ll do wonders,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday while referring to the recent incidences of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital.

Speaking at his last and final town hall meeting at Central Park in Connaught Place ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 8, Kejriwal made a fresh pitch for full statehood for Delhi and sought control over the Delhi Police.

Kejriwal, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, indirectly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre and also the Delhi Police for not acting when mobs attacked students and teachers of JNU on Sunday evening despite the police force being present outside the campus at that time.

“They (Delhi Police) are given orders from above, ‘Just keep standing, don’t take action’. You give a free hand to the Delhi Police, they’ll start performing well,” Kerjriwal said when asked how different the law and order situation would have been had the police been under his government.

He said violence inside universities is not good and is a matter of grave concern. “The way students in Jamia were beaten up, then JNU saw so much violence… What would the parents think? With what confidence will students go to these universities,” he asked the audience of around thousand who had gathered for the town hall.

The chief minister also talked about the frequent strikes by sanitation workers of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations and alleged that the civic bodies are plagued by rampant corruption. “I have all sympathies for the sanitation workers of Delhi and so, I had even called them over and showed them all records of funds. The amount of money which I have given to the MCDs is at least three times more than what these civic agencies received from the Delhi government under the Congress’s rule in 2013 and under the President’s rule in 2014,” he said.

“Despite the increase in funds, the workers are still not getting salaries. It is not even the case that the MCDs have recruited new sanitation workers or increased their salaries. Then where is all the money going? The money is going into the pockets of contractors,” Kejriwal said.

He also responded to Union home minster Amit Shah’s allegation that the AAP government supports the “tukde tukde gang (divisive forces)” because of which it has not given the approval to charge-sheet 11 former JNU students including former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

“In the Kanhaiya Kumar case, the police took three years to file the charge sheet. Officers of our government are examining the document. We are taking advice even from legal experts. It has not been even a year since the file reached us. We do not want to take a decision in a hurry or under political pressure,” Kejriwal said.

When asked which party the AAP chief sees as his party’s main opponent, Kejriwal said, “Now, the BJP only will be the main competitor… This time, people of Delhi will vote on work and not on religion or caste.”