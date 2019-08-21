GMDA to be fined over dysfunctional sewage treatment plants

cities

Gurugram The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is in the process of levying environmental compensation on the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), over dysfunctional sewage treatment plants (STPs). The plants were found to be discharging effluents that do not confine to the Central Pollution Control Board’s safety norms.

The GMDA will also be prosecuted for the same in the special environment court located in Faridabad, HSPCB officials confirmed.



The HSPCB, in July-end, took samples of discharge from Dhanwapur, where the GMDA is operating two STPs, at capacities of 50MLD and 60MLD, respectively. “The 50MLD STP was found to be discharging excess sewage, which is supposed to be stored, without treatment. The samples collected from the 60MLD plant, on the other hand, did not confine to the safety norms. Parameters, such as total dissolved solids (TDS) and biological oxygen demand (BOD), were beyond the permissible limits,” Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, said.



An analysis of samples from these plants was last done in December 2018, Singh said. At that time as well, the violations were recorded. “Therefore, we are now in the process of levying environmental compensation on the authority concerned, and will also be initiating legal action,” he added.

A notice to this effect will be sent to the GMDA this week.



Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, said he was aware of the issues with the STPs in Dhanwapur. “We are currently upgrading the plants, which is why the issue has arisen. The work on upgrading the plants is expected to be completed by November, after which there will be no more issues,” Arora said.



The HSPCB had initiated legal action against dysfunctional STPs in Dhanwapur, as early as 2012. Eventually, in March 2018, Faridabad’s environment court had levied a fine of ₹1 lakh on the private agency contracted to operate the STP.

“However, as the issue is persisting, this time, we are taking action against the authority in charge,” Singh said.

