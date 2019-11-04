Goel violates odd-even rule, Gahlot offers him roses

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019

New Delhi:

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even road space rationing drive by driving his SUV with an odd registration number on a day when only even-numbered vehicles were allowed.

Goel’s “symbolic protest” prompted state transport minister Kailash Gahlot to visit and convince him to participate in the drive. The Congress criticised the BJP leader, asking him to “grow up”.

This is for the second time Goel deliberately violated the rule, which entails a fine of Rs 4,000. In April 2016, during the second edition of the odd-even rationing, Goel was fined R 2,000 along with an additional fine of R 1,500 as he could not produce his drivers’ licence and insurance papers.

Goel’s move drew flak on social media with people demanding heavy penalty for “his drama”.

“This (odd-even) is an election stunt. Manish Sisodia has said the present pollution problem is largely due to stubble burning. Then how will odd-even help in addressing the pollution problem? They are inconveniencing the people by penalising just four-wheelers. This government has done nothing to address the pollution problem. Where are the buses they had promised? They have failed on all fronts,” Goel said.

Around 12 noon, Goel and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju drove in an odd-numbered SUV from his residence on Ashoka Road to Janpath where he was stopped by the traffic police.

The saffron SUV had slogans written on it, blaming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for the present pollution crisis. “Pradushan ki zimedar, Kejriwal sarkar; odd-even bekar” (Kejriwal government is responsible for the pollution problem; odd-even is of no use).

“Even the Supreme Court has questioned the Kejriwal government on similar ground,” Goel said.

The BJP leader later returned to his residence. Minutes later, Gahlot arrived to “convince” him to follow the odd-even drive. Gahlot offered Goel a bouquet of roses.

In the first edition of the drive, civil defence volunteers used to give violators a rose and asked them to follow the norm. In 2016, then transport minister Gopal Rai had gone to Goel’s residence and offered him roses.

“I hope and request you too will participate in the odd-even drive,” Gahlot told Goel. The BJP leader responded, “You have come so late to persuade me. In five years, this is the first time you have come to see me,” Goel said.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “disappointed”. “I am disappointed that whereas the two crore people of Delhi are supporting us in the implementation of the odd-even scheme, it is not right that the BJP is opposing it and the efforts of the people of Delhi. The BJP should not politicise the issue,” he said.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken hit out at Goel. “Vijay Goel MP-A LawMaker! Is deliberately driving an odd number car on an even numbered day! As a LawMaker-How can he deliberately break the law? I’ve been most vocal critic of Kejriwal- But,I will never ‘contribute to air pollution’ as a way of protest! Grow up Vijay Goel!” Maken tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who cycled from his residence at Mathura Road to the Secretariat, said, “Now when there are clouds of pollution over Delhi, he (Goel) says he will break the odd-even rule. People of Delhi have stopped construction of their houses, let him start construction, they (people) have stopped using generators, let him do that. It is his wish. If he wants to spread pollution, let him do that.”