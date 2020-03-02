e-paper
Good news on Pune airport soon, says Aaditya Thackeray

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:38 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Good news awaits Punekars regarding the Lohegaon airport in the upcoming budget, said Aaditya Thackeray, minister for tourism and environment Government of Maharashtra.

He was in the city on Monday to address the Pune International Business Summit, organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

He said, “The government is committed towards the development of Pune and the state. We will work together for the expansion of the Lohegaon airport, the details of which will be announced during the state budget soon.”

“Government of Maharashtra stands firmly behind Pune, for its connection to the world. It is a city which connects everyone and we are looking at developing the connectivity, and ease of doing business in agriculture and this dialogue in Pune is important,” Thackeray said.

“Pune has shown the way and initiated many movements throughout history and does so even now. My grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray envisaged the Pune-Mumbai expressway which is now a boon to the ever-expanding IT industry,” said Thackeray.

The minister also said Maharashtra and Pune, in particular, are the best places for entrepreneurs for local as well as international business operations.

“Maharashtra is taking a leap ahead and is a natural accelerator and this state is 50 per cent urban and 50 per cent rural. This government’s primary focus is on Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) reforms, and looking at road and air connectivity,” said Thackeray.

Speaking about the current political scenario he said, “Maharashtra has been peaceful and strong during these past months of struggle highlighting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

