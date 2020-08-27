e-paper
Home / Cities / Government job fraud: Ambala man booked for duping youth of ₹8.5 lakh

Government job fraud: Ambala man booked for duping youth of ₹8.5 lakh

Had assured that he could arrange one post of male constable and demanded ₹16 lakh for it, to be paid in two equal instalments; one before the written examination and the rest before the physical examination.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday.
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday.(HT FILE)
         

An Ambala resident was booked for allegedly taking ₹8.5 lakh from a youth on the pretext of providing a job in the Haryana Police department, the police said on Thursday.

In his complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Panchkula), Mandeep of Bhalu Patti Rapria, Kaithal, Haryana, leveled allegations against Dharamvir, a resident of Kakru village, Ambala, of cheating, fraud, and criminal intimidation.

Mandeep wrote that in 2018, after he had applied for the post of constable in Haryana Police, his family friend had told him about a person with high links in the Haryana government, who could get him the job.

In December, 2018, Mandeep met the man, Dharamvir, along with his friend. “Dharamvir assured that he could arrange one post of male constable and demanded ₹16 lakh for it, to be given in two equal instalments; one before the written examination and the rest before the physical examination.”

The first payment of ₹8 lakh was made before December 3, the date of written examination. Mandeep said that in January, Dharamvir demanded ₹50,000 as “necessary to clear the written examination as the signature of the complainant is mismatched in OMR sheet”.

When Mandeep failed the written exam, he contacted Dharamvir who told him “not to worry” as he will clear it during re-checking. He also took Mandeep’s signatures on a blank paper.

In February, 2019, the final list was published and Mandeep’s name was not on it. When he realised that he had been duped, he asked for his money back. “But Dharamvir threatened to kill me and my family if I asked for the money again. He also threatened to misuse my signatures,” Mandeep said in his complaint.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday.

