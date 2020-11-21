Govt invites objections to upcoming Mattewara industrial park in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 17:41 IST

Amid the row over establishment of an industrial park near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, the Punjab department of town and country planning has sought objections/suggestions regarding land use amendments for the project.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the department invited objections/suggestions within 30 days, even as different NGOs, under the banner of the joint action committee to save Mattewara forest, have been up in arms against the park.

The NGOs contend that the park will damage the Mattewara forest and its wildlife, and further pollute the Sutlej river.

The public notice issued on Friday states that objections/suggestions have been invited to allow modern industrial park/mixed-land use development by the Punjab government under a central scheme.

The park has been proposed in a no-manufacturing zone within 1km belt along the Dhusi Bandh in villages Sekhowal, Ghari Fazal and Salempur with adequate flood protection measures, along with construction of a road over the embankment to sufficiently isolate the road.

The objections can be submitted with the office of chief town planner, Punjab, PUDA Bhawan, Mohali.

Social activist Kuldeep Khaira said, “NGOs from different parts of the state and even Rajasthan have opposed the project, as it will add to the pollution in Sutlej river, through which surface water is supplied to Rajasthan. It will also damage the Mattewara forest and its wildlife. The government is not even providing information about the project under the RTI Act, as we are working to file a petition in the National Green Tribunal to stop this project.”

Convener of Faridkot-based NGO Naroa Punjab Manch, Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja said, “The state government has already failed to reduce pollution in Ludhiana Buddha Nullah, for which the industry is also responsible. Now, the government has proposed an industrial park near Mattewara forest. Ludhianvis are against the project and we stand by their side.”

The state government has proposed to establish the industrial park in around 960 acres on government and panchayat land in Haidar Nagar, Sekhowal, Salempur, Sailkiana and Machian Kalan, among other villages.

Earlier, the residents of Sekhowal village had opposed acquisition of 416 acres of village land, but it was eventually transferred to the government in September this year. The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has already acquired 960 acres for construction of the park.