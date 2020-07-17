Govt offers shelters to people evicted in demolition drive

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:06 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday issues directions to arrange temporary shelters to people affected by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (EDMC) demolition drive in East Laxmi Market.

The east civic body had demolished 56 houses constructed on a service road of the Master Plan Road following a court order.

The directions were issued after Kejriwal on Friday visited the area and met affected people. Kejriwal said directions had been issued to arrange immediate temporary shelters in tents on nearby plots or in schools.

“Many jhuggis have been demolished here on the directions of the Delhi High Court. I directed the officials to begin an in-depth study of the order of the Delhi High Court, and on how a court order for demolition can be issued in these times of the pandemic. After analysing the court order, we will explore all options and try to find a permanent solution. We will arrange temporary shelters to people by either erecting tents on nearby land, or providing lodging facilities in schools, where all necessary arrangements such as food, water, lodging, and sanitation will be made,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

According to EDMC officials, the matter related to the construction of houses on a service lane along the nullah road in east Delhi had been on in the high court since 2011, and those who had encroached upon the service road were given proper hearing. The action was taken after high court gave an ultimatum to the civic body to remove encroachments before August 17, 2020.