Govt school teacher held for uploading wrong info on education department portal

A complaint was by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School.

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police have arrested a teacher for uploading wrong information on the Management Information System (MIS) portal of the state education department.

The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar, a native of Jind. Police in August 2019 had registered a case under Sections 176, 177, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Raipur Rani police station on the complaint of the principal of Government Senior Secondary School.

In the complaint, Kumar was accused of submitting wrong information about his family members on the MIS portal. The portal is an initiative to build a comprehensive and integrated system for school and to ensure ready availability of authentic data related to schools. The teacher was placed under suspension when the complaint was filed.

