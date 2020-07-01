Gurugram: City bus service to resume on six routes from Thursday

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:18 IST

Gurugram: The district administration on Wednesday granted permission to the city bus service to start operations from July 1, after which two routes made were operational on the first day. According to the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMBCL), city bus service would be resumed in three phases. The bus service was suspended on March 22.

In the first phase, the city bus service will become operational on six routes with a fleet of 68 buses, from Thursday, officials said.

These routes are route 212: Basai Chowk - HUDA City Centre (Mudrika); route 134: Iffco Chowk to IMT Manesar; route 112D: Gurugram Bus Stand to Sec-56 (Ghata); route 218: Gurugram Bus Stand to Sohna; route 116F: Rajesh Pilot Chowk to Railway Station; route 122: Gurugram Bus Stand to SikanderPur Metro.

Sonal Goel, CEO, GMBCL said that the service has been granted permission to operate in public interest and it has resumed service in a phased manner. The permission came in light of the difficulty faced by people to move from one place to another in the city, she said.

GMBCL officials said that they would be following the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and social distancing norms will be adhered to. Buses will be operating with 50% seating capacity, they said.

GMCBL said it has also worked out a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) that would apply to bus drivers, passengers, depot staff and special measures for creating public awareness.

It also said that passenger advisory banners have been put up at four main bus stops: Iffco chowk, Hero Honda, Gurugram Bus Stand and near Mini Secretariat Up and Down sides, for safe travel.