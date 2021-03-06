100 days of protest: Farmers observe ‘Black Day’

Farmers protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra at the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Nuh on Saturday observed ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with fellow farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the past 100 days. Flaunting black flags and bands, farmers present at the spot criticised the government for its negligent attitude towards farmers.

Sanjay Madhav — a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi borders and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan — said that the government had subjected farmers to trials and tribulations in the past 100 days.

“There are so many farmers who died during the course of the agitation. This loss could have been avoided if not for the government’s arrogance. The government has taken steps that will destroy farmers. We have continued the agitation over the past several months and will never forget the treatment that the government has meted out to farmers,” said Madhav. He said that the farmers’ agitation had transformed into a countrywide movement that has received support from different sections of the society who stood by the farmers.

Farmers across the country have been agitating against the three contentious farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year, for the past several months. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops. While the protests at the Delhi borders have completed 100 days, farmers have been protesting at Shahjahanpur and Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border for the past 83 days. Farmers are also protesting at Sunehra-Jurehra under the banner of Mewat Kisan Morcha for the past 54 days.

Rashid Ahmed, a protestor from Nuh, said that the protesting farmers have decided to amplify the movement and hold a gathering on March 15, on the death anniversary of Hasan Khan Mewati, an important figure in the region. “We observed Black Day and recalled the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in the course of the agitations. Farmers in Mewat have also been protesting daily for over 50 days and we will continue to agitate till the laws are rolled back,” said Ahmed.

BJP Haryana spokesperson Jawahar Yadav said that the popular support for the farmer protests had died and only politically motivated people were carrying on with the agitation. Yadav said that people will eventually understand that the farm laws were in the interest of farmers. “The real farmers have returned. Slowly, more people will understand the importance of these laws,” said Yadav.