1,000 surveillance cameras to be installed across Gurugram this year
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 new surveillance cameras at 200 locations across the city this year under the second phase of the smart city project, said officials on Monday.
Officials said they will focus on traffic junctions as well as areas where the movement of people will increase in the future such as new sectors.
Some of the areas proposed for the installation of cameras include Golf Course Extension Road, stretches between sectors 80 and 95, and Manesar, they said.
PK Aggarwal, a senior official from the smart city division of GMDA, said, “In the first phase of the project, 1,200 cameras were installed across the city. Now we will install 1,000 more cameras this year. We are planning to install cameras at 200 locations, for which we are also consulting with the police department. The list of areas is yet to be finalised, but our aim is to install cameras at busy junctions in the city to monitor traffic violations, areas where more crimes are reported, with which the police department is helping us, and places where footfall is likely to increase in the future.”
Aggarwal said they plan to install three types of cameras--automatic number plate recognition cameras, facial recognition cameras and general surveillance cameras. However, GMDA and the police department are yet to finalise which type of camera is to be installed at which location.
Residents of new sectors in the city have often raised the issue of security in their neighbourhoods, with instances of snatching and stalking reported from many colonies.
Praveen Malik, vice-president of United Association of New Gurugram, a body comprising representatives from 40 housing societies in sectors 77 to 90, said, “We have raised the issue of safety and security in newer sectors many times with authorities. There are many areas around the sector dividing roads of sector 93/94 where there are no proper streetlights or security systems. Instances of eve-teasing, anti-social elements following cars, or thieves snatching valuables have become common in these areas. Residents do not feel safe venturing out late in the evening.”
The authority has been working to develop e-intelligence infrastructure in the city by installing different types of cameras. Last year, GMDA installed 1,200 cameras as part of the first phase of the smart city project, which helped improve general surveillance and traffic rule enforcement, said officials.
Some of the prominent locations where cameras for detecting traffic violations have been installed include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, Iffco Chowk Metro station, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and IMT Chowk.
“With the cameras installed in the first phase, traffic surveillance and general surveillance has improved a lot in the city. Now, we can issue at least 40,000 challans for traffic violations every month. Earlier, many traffic violations would go unnoticed, and the city roads were not as safe. We are hoping that over the next few months, this figure will reduce with more people following traffic norms,” added Aggarwal.
-
Govt unveils action plan to cut summer pollution
The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer which will kick off with a month-long campaign against open burning of waste and garbage from April 12, environment minister Gopal Rai said. He added that an anti-dust campaign, the second phase of the action plan, will be launched from April 15.
-
PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association
The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association, which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
-
Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years. The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre's Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
-
Chandigarh MC to set up plant to process horticulture waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to establish the city's first horticulture waste processing plant, with the tendering process expected to begin next month. The city generates, on average, 7 to 8 tonnes of horticulture waste per day. This increases exponentially during autumn and spring when trees shed their leaves, when it can reach to over 80 tonnes per day.
-
Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students
Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.
