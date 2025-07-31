15-year-old boy walks 150km with severed arm to escape forced labour

A 15-year-old boy from Bihar, allegedly confined to a room and forced into labour at a dairy farm in Haryana’s Jind, walked more than 150km with a severed left forearm before he was rescued by two government school teachers and a police officer in Tauru, Nuh district, earlier this week, police said on Thursday. The victim spoke a variant of Hindi common in the Seemanchal region of Bihar which includes Kishanganj. (Representational image)

Exhausted, disoriented, and clad only in underwear, the boy had not eaten for days when teachers Arvind Kumar and Rakesh Kumar spotted him staggering barefoot in the rain on Tuesday morning. His left arm had been severed from the elbow and crudely bandaged. Despite his injury, he had set off alone on foot, determined to return to his home in Kishanganj, Bihar — over 1,000km away.

“I asked him where he was going and he said, ‘Bihar’,” Arvind Kumar told HT. “We were stunned — that’s at least 1,000km away. He could barely manage to get into the car. He requested some food and we gave him our packed lunch, which he finished in minutes.”

The teachers first approached a nearby police naka, but the home guard there expressed helplessness and directed them to the Nuh Sadar police station. There, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamal Singh agreed to help and gave the boy his own clothes to wear.

“We skipped school that day after informing our seniors and stayed on at the station to help the boy,” Arvind said.

ASI Singh said he struggled to communicate with the boy due to a dialect barrier — the victim spoke a variant of Hindi common in the Seemanchal region of Bihar which includes Kishanganj — but eventually managed to get his name and home district. Singh took him to the Nuh government health centre, where doctors treated the wound and he fell asleep for nearly four hours.

“Doctors told us the bandage was done by a novice and had stuck to the wound. They estimated it to be 12 to 14 days old,” Singh said.

Back at the station, Singh continued questioning him gently, and the boy was able to recall names of villages near his home. Singh contacted the superintendent of police (SP) in Kishanganj, who asked a local station house officer to trace the family. A breakthrough came after two to three hours, when the boy was able to speak to the officer in his dialect.

One of the boy’s brothers, a daily wage worker in Kaithal, Haryana, reached Nuh by Tuesday evening with three other relatives. They rushed him to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he underwent a surgery on Thursday.

Nuh police spokesperson Kishan Kumar said the family declined to file a complaint, citing financial hardship and expressing a desire to simply take the boy home. “We let him go for treatment but will try to get a zero FIR registered later,” he said.

According to the boy’s statement, he had been looking for work when a man promised him a job in Jind with a salary of ₹10,000 a month. Instead, he was confined to a room, denied payment and proper food, and only let out to cut fodder using a motorised chopper.

It was while feeding grass into the chopper that his arm was severed, Singh said. “He doesn’t remember the exact date or time. He was kept in a dairy farm somewhere in Jind from where he had started walking.”

After the injury, the boy said, his employer gave him some medicine that made him fall asleep. He woke up in a dispensary with some cash in his pocket, then fell asleep again. When he woke up, the money and his clothes were gone, and the man at the dispensary asked him to leave. That was when he began walking home to Bihar.

Police said the boy could not identify the dairy’s exact location or his employer’s name, but an investigation will be initiated if the family agrees to file a complaint.