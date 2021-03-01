15-year-old Delhi girl gang-raped in Gurugram hotel

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a city hotel by two boys who befriended her through a common friend, the police said on Monday. The incident is alleged to have taken place on February 25, but was reported on Sunday night, following which a case was registered. The two boys and a girl, the common friend, all juveniles, were apprehended and sent to an observation home in Faridabad on Monday.

According to the police, the girl is a student of Class 9 in a Delhi government school and had met the boys through a common friend, while they were planning to visit Connaught Place in Delhi. The police said that the common friend had brought along four friends, all boys of senior classes.

“All of them went to a hotel in Maulahera in the city and took a room. When two boys left the room to buy food and drinks, the other two boys held her hostage and raped her, and her friend instigated them,” Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered in which three of them were booked for raping the girl and the common friend was additionally charged with conspiracy.

“So far in the initial probe, it has been found that the girl and her friends made a plan for an outing, and her friends called their acquaintances to join them. Trusting them, she agreed, after which they all went to the hotel where she was raped,” said Saharan.

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that the two boys along with her friend locked the room, held her hostage and took turns to rape her. Saharan said that the girl became unconscious and sustained injuries due to sexual assault.

At present, she is under treatment at a Delhi hospital. She filed the complaint two days after the incident, when she regained consciousness, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (act of abetment) of the POCSO Act and sections 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at women’s (west) police station.