16-yr-old dies, 24 hurt in panchayat poll clashes in Nuh; cops file 7 cases

A 16-year-old juvenile was killed and at least two dozen individuals were seriously injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in Nuh where panchayat elections were held on Wednesday, said police.

Nuh police on Thursday registered seven cases against over a 100 persons in connection with the violence and attempts to capture booths. No arrest has been made so far.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said they have received seven complaints so far and based on preliminary investigations, seven cases were registered in Thursday. “We will register more cases based on complaints by the injured and the video footage the patrolling teams recorded from outside polling stations on Wednesday. Many people were injured in the clashes and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals,” he said.

Singla said additional force from Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal was also deployed in the district to manage law and order. “The polling was not affected except in one village. The suspects booked have been identified and raids will be conducted to arrest them,” he said.

A group of around 27 men, armed with swords, rods and sickles attacked the juvenile and his cousins in village Bybulheri. The boy died on the spot whereas his uncle and cousins were injured, police said.

Police said cases were registered at Pingwan police station after the juvenile died. The suspects assaulted him to death with sticks and rods, police said. “The suspects also fired their countrymade pistols and they have been identified. We have registered a murder case against 27 persons,” said Singla.

Cases under sections 302 (murder), 186 (voluntarily obstructs public servant in discharge of duty), (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and sections of Arms act was registered at four police stations, said police.

The cases were registered after complaints were filed by the injured. A constable posted in Palwal, who was deployed in election duty, was assaulted and his uniform torn in Nuh. A case has been registered against the suspect at Sadar Nuh police station, said police.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said re-polling will be held in two booths in Manota village. “Violence was reported but the situation was brought under control. All senior officials of the departments were in the field and were keeping a close watch on the activities. Polling was peaceful in the other villages . We will take action against people based on complaints and videography done by the police and administration teams. Cases will be registered against those found involved in the clashes,” he said.

Violence was also reported from Siswan Jatka, Chanddaka, Meoli, Ghagas, Bulbul Heri, Gokulpur and Bisru villages, said police.

Polling was held on Wednesday to elect panches and sarpanches (members and village chiefs) in nine Haryana districts in the first phase of the three-phase panchayat elections.

