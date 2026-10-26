17 injured after speeding car hits tempo on Sohna-Gurugram road
According to police, the car driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving at high speed when he lost control and hit the tempo from behind.
Gurugram: At least 17 people, including 15 women, were injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Sohna-Gurugram road on Sunday morning, causing it to overturn three times, police said on Sunday.
Most of the women were on their way to work and were residents of Lakhuwas village, Pahad colony and Silnai village. Police said three women sustained critical injuries and were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, while others were admitted to the government hospital in Sohna.
According to police, the car driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving at high speed when he lost control and hit the tempo from behind.
“We have taken the care into custody and begun an investigation. The accused driver is also undergoing a medical examination to confirm whether he was drunk. Based on the statement of the injured, action will be taken,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.
In a separate incident on Saturday evening, 11 people, including nine women and a six-year-old child,were injured after a car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Pataudi bypass road, causing it to overturn, police said on Sunday.
The tempo was carrying women returning home after their shifts at a warehouse. They were travelling towards Khanpur and Nanukalan when the accident occurred. The collision left the passengers and the tempo driver injured, police added.
The car driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the driver.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.