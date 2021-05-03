2 killed as BMW rams into underpass wall

Two persons died after a speeding BMW car allegedly lost control and rammed into the underpass wall before crashing into a pillar near the underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road, early on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav Jindal (37) and Sawan Khanna (35), both residents of Sector 15. Jindal, who was behind the wheels, is the younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal. The incident occurred around 2.30 am and photos of the damaged car were widely circulated online.

The vehicle was speeding, police said, adding that one of the passengers was thrown out of the vehicle because of the impact.

Saurav Jindal told police that his younger brother Gaurav and his friend Sawan had gone to meet a friend in DLF Phase 1 around 12.30 am. “We received a call following which we rushed to the spot and took both of them to a private hospital in Sector 38 where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” he said. The families said they did not suspect any foul play.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, who conducted the autopsy, said that the cause of death was severe head injuries. KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that no case was registered.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij took to social media to mourn the demise. MP Sanjay Bhatia, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and Haryana minister Dr Banwari Lal reached their residence on Sunday.