25-year-old man robbed of mobile phone, cash in Sector 37

A 25-year-old staffer of an electronics store on Golf Course Road was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and ₹5,000 cash after three men on a motorcycle intercepted his way in Sector 37 while he was returning home on Monday night.

The victim alleged that they punched him on his face and thrashed him at an underpass near a vegetable market in Sector 37 around 11.30pm on Sunday night and fled with his belongings.

Police Divyansh Tiwari, a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 37 area and works at a mall on Golf Course Road. On Sunday night, after finishing his shift he boarded an auto rickshaw and got down at Hero Honda Chowk. “I was walking down towards my house when three men on a motorbike intercepted my way and started abusing and hitting me. They asked me to hand over my belongings. Otherwise, they said, they would kill me. One of them was directing them to take out a gun and kill me,” he said.

Fearing for his life, Tiwari did not raise alarm but noted down the registration number of the motorbike while they were leaving. The police said the number belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that this is the sixth such incident reported from the city in the last 10 days. “These three bike-borne men are targeting people carrying bags and rob them of their mobile phones, gold chains and cash. We are scanning CCTV footage of a few locations in Sector 37, South City 2, Sector 50, Sector 14 and Palam Vihar to identify the suspects,” he said.

A case under sections 379 B (punishment for snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at Sector 37 police station on Monday.