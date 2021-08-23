26-year-old raped by auto driver, two others in Palam Vihar

A 26-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped an autorickshaw driver and two of his accomplices in Palam Vihar on Saturday night, while she was returning home in a shared autorickshaw. The police said that two of the suspects were arrested by Monday.

According to the police, the woman had gone to Jharsa village in Sector 39 to meet a friend. While returning, she went to a bus stand near Sadar market, but despite waiting for an hour, she did not get a local bus, following which she boarded a shared autorickshaw.

The woman said that three people, including the driver, were already seated in the autorickshaw. One of them got down when they reached near Dundahera village, following which one of the suspects allegedly called a friend who joined them at their next stop.

Deepak Saharan, the deputy commissioner of police, said that within minutes, the trio held her captive, took her to an isolated place where they raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. “The woman informed the police and shared the registration number of the autorickshaw,” he said.

A medical examination conducted on Sunday confirmed rape, following which a case under sections 323 (assault) and 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

Saharan said they formed teams and based on technical surveillance, arrested two suspects, identified as Vikram alias Mahendra Pratap, the autorickshaw driver, and Manoj Kumar. The third suspect, identified as Arif, is on the run.