3 held for rape, abortion of 23-yr-old in F’bad after victim dies of complications

Gurugram

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the rape and forced abortion of a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad, which led to her death on October 10 due to medical complications, officers aware of the case said on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Anil Kumar, 27, an autorickshaw driver who lives in Parvatiya Colony, pharmacist Deepak Kumar, 36, of Nangla Enclave, and Saira Bano, 45, a nurse of a private hospital in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. A gynaecologist involved in the case is on the run, police said.

The victim used to regularly commute in Anil’s vehicle, police said, due to which they developed a friendship, taking advantage of which Anil allegedly raped her in June-July, Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said.

“She became pregnant but kept it hidden from her family members. When she shared the news with Anil, he took her to Deepak’s pharmacy, where he gave her medicines for pregnancy termination that resulted in excessive bleeding,” Yadav said.

He said that Deepak took ₹35,000 from Anil and admitted the woman to a private hospital in Sanjay Colony on September 27, where the nurse used medical equipment to pull out the foetus. However, this resulted in the woman slipping into a coma and her family members admitted her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died of infection and multiple organ failure on October 10.

The woman’s mother filed a complaint the next day, following which the police ascertained the role of the trio. Deepak and Anil were arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. Saira was taken on a one-day remand to recover medical equipment used in the abortion.

An FIR under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 90(1) (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mujesar police station, police said.

Police said they are questioning the nurse to ascertain the gynaecologist’s role.