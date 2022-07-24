3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops

Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday.

Two others, who allegedly sheltered the suspects in order to evade police arrest, were also apprehended, officials said. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver.

Two police teams recreated the crime scene on Saturday to ascertain how DSP Singh, who was acting on a tip-off involving illegal stone mining in the district, was run over by a dump truck and killed on spot. Police officials and a team of forensic experts visited the site in Panchgaon’s Chilla village on Tuesday to ascertain if any vital evidence was left unnoticed.

Sources in the crime branch said that the team carried out a detailed inspection of the site and traced the route the suspects took to flee after killing DSP Singh. “The teams are also investigating to check if it was an accident or a planned murder,” a senior police officer said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Taufiq aka Bhuru, Asruddin aka Asru of Panchgaon, and Isuf aka Lambu of Alwar. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.

According to Varun Singla, superintendent of police, most of the suspects who were present at the crime scene and those who helped perpetrators flee and go underground have been nabbed. “More than 1,500 police personnel are involved in search operations and we have launched a crackdown on illegal activities. Those who are working legally should not fear police action. Routine checking is being conducted not to harass anyone, but to apprehend people involved in criminal activities,” he said. He added that the aim is to rid the district of miscreants and to maintain law and order.

In its crackdown on illegal mining, police fined 236 vehicles which were found plying without numberplates during checking across Nuh district on Saturday.

Cordon and search operations (CASO) have been conducted in 26 villages and over 150 vehicles impounded for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. Sixty more vehicles, including earthmovers, compressor machines, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers, were seized for violations of the Mining Act, police informed.

Following DSP Singh’s death, 10 teams have been formed to conduct searches in at least 26 villages in Nuh and Tauru and apprehend those involved in illegal mining.

Dump truck cleaner’s family files insanity application

The family of Ikram Khan aka Ikkar, the arrested cleaner of the truck that ran over DSP Singh, has filed an application with the police claiming the suspect is mentally ill, officials said. Khan was arrested on Tuesday following a shoot-out with police during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to SP Singla, it has been claimed that Ikkar has bipolar disorder. Nonetheless, he was involved in illegal activities and police are verifying his details, he added.

Imran Khan, counsel for Ikkar, said that his client is mentally ill. “My client was undergoing treatment and the family has submitted his 60% mental disability certificate to the police,” he said.

According to the disability certificate, issued on July 11, 2022 by the civil hospital, Ikram (23), a resident of Pachgaon village, is suffering from mental illness. The assessment is “moderate mental retardation with thoughts”, which translates to 60% permanent disability (mental illness). The family has also submitted his Aadhaar card along with the application, police said.

HT has obtained copies of the disability certificate and identity card.

Saddiq, Ikkar’s father, claimed that he went on dumpers with his friends, but had no sense of what he was doing. “My son is innocent and is even incapable of properly interacting with people. He can’t comprehend things and anyone who meets him can understand that he is mentally unstable. We have submitted his disability certificate to Nuh police. They have assured us that his details are being verified with the hospital,” he said.

Ikkar’s counsel added that if the police is unable to provide them with a response, the family will write to the National Human Rights Commission.

