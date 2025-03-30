3rd edition of ‘Are You Lit?’ Authors, students celebrate power of storytelling

At a time when screen time is high and attention spans are shrinking, the third edition of Are You Lit? (AYL) returned to Gurugram on Saturday, bringing together authors, students, and literature enthusiasts to celebrate the power of storytelling. The two-day literary and cultural festival, held at a hotel in Sushant Lok 1, is open for all fromis open for all from 9.30am to 7pm. Officials said that the first day of the festival saw hundreds of visitors Delhi-NCR. (Left) Co-founder Vineeta Jerath with Dr Manmit Kumarr. (HT Photo)

“Are You Lit? is not just a literary festival—it’s a people’s movement,” said Vineeta Jerath, who co-founded AYL along with Vishesh Prakash. “We were deeply moved by the energy on Day One—students, authors, speakers, everyone came together with such heart. And we are just getting started. Day two promises more stories, more connection, and more inspiration,” she added.

A key addition to this year’s edition was AYL Youth, an initiative that engaged six Gurugram schools in activities aimed at fostering a love for literature. With the tagline “Make literature a way of life”, students showcased their enthusiasm for books through performances, discussions, and storytelling. Sessions explored a range of themes, including diversity and inclusion in “Colours of Spectrum”, personal transformation in “Life 2.0”, and travel as a means of self-discovery in “Women Travel”. A fireside chat with senior academician Aditi Misra examined the profound impact of language. “Literature is the safest vehicle to learn about life,” said Misra. “It’s how we pass values from one generation to the next. At a time when our youth are bombarded with content, events like AYL help them pause and reflect,” she added.

The festival also welcomed a diverse lineup of speakers, such as Dr Manmit Kumar, a psychic and spiritual coach, who shared her journey from a 19-year corporate career to a life of spiritual guidance. “How to flow with uncertainty when life is out of control?” she asked, reflecting on her personal transformation. “It’s about navigating the challenges and rising like a phoenix,” she said. Author Amit Shankar also participated in discussions, exploring the enduring impact of storytelling.

“Usually when we talk about books, it’s in a classroom or exam hall. But here, it was like a festival,” said Pritish Mishra, a Class 10 student from a private school in Gurugram. “We even got to ask authors questions directly. I want to come back every year,” he added.