6 of gang involved in vehicle thefts arrested in Gurugram

The Faridabad police busted a gang involved in vehicle thefts after arresting six of its members from different areas in Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday, police said. The six suspects were arrested from different locations. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the suspects had allegedly stolen at least 35 two-wheelers from different locations in the city since January 1 this year. Officials said that four members of the gang used to steal the vehicles while the other two used to sell them at cheap rates in neighbouring states.

The suspects were identified as Arif Khan, Mustafa Khan, Babloo Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Dinesh Singh alias Ganja and Sonu Singh. They are residents of Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna and Nuh. They were arrested from different locations, investigators said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime), Aman Yadav, said that a huge amount of vehicular spare parts extracted from stolen vehicles was recovered on information from the arrested suspects from scrap yards in Faridabad.

“A team led by Ranveer Malik, station house officer of Faridabad central along with Crime Branch IT in-charge Naresh Kumar arrested the suspects based on a tip-off. During questioning, the suspects revealed that Arif Khan was involved in selling the motorbikes in Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi. He used to sell the motorbikes in Nuh to a dealer who used to change the registration number plates. They have been to jail several times in the past,” he said.

Investigators said they conducted a search operation in Arif Khan’s godown and recovered two motorcycles, three number plates, five engines, 19 front shocker rods, 15 complete shockers, 20 rear shockers, 20 rims without tyres, 10 rims with tyres, 31 keys, 1 gas cylinder, 1 gas cutter pipe set, and 1 grinder.

Yadav said the gang used to try to sell the motorbikes through dealers but the ones which could not be sold were taken to Nuh. “They would cut the motorcycle into parts and sell it to the scrap dealers. There are more people involved in the network, we are questioning them to get details of their hideouts,” he said.