₹65 cr plan approved to boost sewerage, water facilities in five villages
Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for ₹65 crore worth of sewerage and drinking water works in five villages — Tikli, Akliampur, Gairatpur, Saktpur and Hasanpur — under the Panchgram scheme
Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for ₹65 crore worth of sewerage and drinking water works in five villages — Tikli, Akliampur, Gairatpur, Saktpur and Hasanpur — under the Panchgram scheme. He also inaugurated a community centre in Saktpur.
The Panchgram initiative is a Haryana government development vision aimed at strengthening infrastructure and planned development in areas along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.
Addressing villagers, Singh said the government was focusing on strengthening civic infrastructure in rural areas, including roads, drinking water and sewerage facilities.
He said the sewerage works in Saktpur and Hasanpur marked the beginning of the Panchgram scheme’s implementation in these villages and would provide residents with a more organised sewerage system.
“We are working to ensure that modern civic amenities are not limited to urban areas but also extended to villages as well,” Singh said.
The minister said sewerage infrastructure would be developed alongside measures for water conservation and groundwater recharge. Treated water from sewage treatment plants would be used in village ponds, helping groundwater recharge along with rainwater, he said.
Singh said the objective was to create sustainable systems to improve sanitation, water management and civic amenities in rural areas.
Local representatives and residents of Saktpur and Hasanpur attended the programme.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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