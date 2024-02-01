70-year-old man hacks partner to death in Gurugram, arrested

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hacking his partner to death with a sharp weapon following an argument at Hailey Mandi in Pataudi on Wednesday night, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Investigators said that the arrested suspect hails from Sonipat and the deceased woman was from Jind. (Representational image)

The vicitm was identified as Roshni, aged nearly 50 years, and the incident took place at around 9.45am on Wednesday. An argument broke out between the couple following which the suspect, identified as Khamai Nath, picked up a heavy sickle used for chopping wood, and attacked her neck in a fit of rage, they added.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

A senior police officer said that the assault resulted in a deep gash in the woman’s neck. “She immediately fell unconscious and the suspect fled from the spot. After hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to their house and found her,” he said.

Investigators said that the neighbours arranged an ambulance and rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector-10A and also alerted the police control room. Doctors, however, declared the woman dead on arrival.

Police said the suspect was nabbed when he returned home at night to pack some clothes.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that the couple lived in a rented accommodation for the last 20 years. They used to clean a temple on a cremation ground nearby and also performed rituals. “They often used to fight over petty issues,” he said.

Investigators said that the arrested suspect hails from Sonipat and the deceased woman was from Jind. A first information report against Nath was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Wednesday.