After court intervention, evicted allottee gets house back in Gurugram

A week after getting evicted from his residence in Sector 52, Praveen Bhargava, a former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, got his house back on Friday after the intervention of a city court.

Though the court has directed Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to restore possession of the house to Bhargava, the matter is still subjudice and the next date of hearing is September 28.

Bhargava was evicted based on the complaint of one Sushila Devi, who complained to the police that the plot was her property, and had been sold on the basis of fake documents. Four months ago, the HSVP cancelled the re-allotment and occupation certificate and got Bhargava to vacate the house.

Bhargava then approached a local court, which asked the authority to submit the documents on the basis of which re-allotment was cancelled. Following the court directions, the HSVP submitted two letters in which it cancelled its order withdrawing re-allotment to Bhargava. It also withdrew the eviction order after arguments in the court, after which the court appointed a commissioner to ensure possession was given back to Bhargava.

On being given the possession back, Bhargava said, “I had no option but to approach the court and it is due to intervention of the court that I have got my house back,” he said.