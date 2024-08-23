Alert issued in Gurugram over possible Mpox threat

The Gurugram health department issued an alert about a potential outbreak of Mpox in the district on Friday. An advisory has been released urging residents to exercise caution, particularly those returning from international travel, according to health officials. Mpox or monkey pox is an infectious viral disease.It can be serious and even fatal in some cases. (Reuters)

Mpox or monkey pox is an infectious viral disease.It can be serious and even fatal in some cases, but it is generally treatable with supportive care, and most people recover fully. Its symptoms are fever, rashes, or swollen lymph nodes. Health officials said that the incubation period for Mpox typically ranges from seven to 14 days but can vary from five to 21 days. An infected individual is usually not contagious during this period but the disease can be transmitted from one to two days before the appearance of the rash and remains contagious until all scabs have fallen off.

“Any patient presenting with Mpox-like symptoms must be reported to our office immediately. A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee the situation, and public awareness efforts regarding the disease are underway. If any person exhibits symptoms such as fever, rashes, or swollen lymph nodes, they should be isolated from the general population. Samples must be sent for testing, and treatment should be initiated promptly,” said Dr Virender Yadav, CMO.

To be sure, no Mpox cases have been reported in the district, but they have been reported in Africa and other parts of the world, and given Gurugram’s status as a hub for international travellers, the Directorate of Health has directed the chief medical officer (CMO) to maintain heightened vigilance.

Dr Pranjit Bhowmik, chairman of the Asian Hospital in Faridabad, explained the reasons behind the Mpox epidemic citing declining immunity due to the cessation of smallpox vaccination, deforestation, encroachment of animal reserves, and risky sexual behaviour. “Preventive measures, including proper hygiene, avoiding contact with potentially infected animals, and practising safe sex are crucial in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The JYNNEOS vaccine is recommended for Mpox although it is not available in India at present. In the absence of a vaccine, we must focus on other preventive measures such as avoiding contact with wild animals, practising good hygiene, and wearing protective gear when dealing with potentially infected individuals,” he added.

Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of neurology at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, said Mpox can affect brain functioning with headaches being one of the symptoms. The virus can cause inflammation in brain tissues, leading to serious conditions such as encephalitis. “We need to monitor patients closely, particularly those with neurological symptoms, to ensure timely intervention,” he said.