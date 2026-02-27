Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has directed authorities to apprise it of the measures taken under the existing standard operating procedure prepared to tackle the growing monkey menace in the state, particularly in districts such as Ghaziabad and Mathura. Allahabad HC directs authorities to apprise it of measures taken to tackle monkey menace

A division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh passed the order on a public interest litigation on the issue.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Manish Goel submitted that a systematic field survey is required to assess the population status of rhesus macaques , identify hotspots of conflict and suggest appropriate management strategies to mitigate human-monkey conflict in the state.

"In view of the proposed study, which is to be undertaken, we find that the action plan which the authority has taken under the existing SOP qua districts Ghaziabad and Mathura, be firstly apprised to the high court on or before the next date fixed in the matter through an affidavit," the court said in its order passed on February 17.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 6.

The PIL has been filed by Vineet Sharma and another resident of Ghaziabad, raising concerns over the rising population of monkeys, increasing man-monkey conflict, hunger and starvation among the animals, and alleged inhuman conditions.

On January 13, the high court had ordered state authorities to prepare an action plan to deal with the monkey menace in the state.

It had also said that while preparing the action plan, the tentative plan produced by the Animal Welfare Board of India may also be taken into consideration by the environment department.

During the latest hearing, the additional advocate general informed the court that at least one year would be required to prepare a comprehensive action plan based on population data and conflict patterns.

Until a baseline is established through systematic study, the existing SOP titled 'Instructions regarding the capture, transportation, and release of monkeys' and a proposed tentative action plan could be implemented to address the situation, he said.

Goel further submitted that a high-power committee has already been constituted under the SOP and that a detailed and exhaustive survey would be carried out under the new action plan to tackle the issue effectively.

He assured the court that under the existing SOP, all necessary measures would be taken by district-level authorities to control the menace.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioners highlighted the hardships faced by residents across districts due to monkey attacks, as well as the issue of hunger and food scarcity affecting the animals.

