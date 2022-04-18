Armed robbers loot 1 cr from cash van in Gurugram

Armed robbers on Monday looted ₹1 crore from a van of a cash collection company from the Subhash Chowk area of Gurugram in broad daylight, said police.

Four-five miscreants first threw chilli powder on the eyes of the guard, staff present in the van and held them hostage at gunpoint and looted ₹1 crore.

"As per the primary information, the employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk when four-five miscreants came and threw chilli powder on their eyes and looted the cash at gunpoint. Further investigation is underway," said Virendra Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP East), Gurugram.

In the initial investigation, it was also revealed that the robbers were chasing this cash collection vehicle.

Vipin, the cash collection Agent, said that they had collected the money from 10 10 such business establishments and companies since morning and over ₹1 crore was in the van.

Police said they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot.

Police said that the matter is being investigated.

