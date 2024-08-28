Bad streetlights, roads, water supply top concerns of Gurugram’s Ward 3

Residents of Ward 3, which comprises of areas such as Sector 22, Sector 22A, Sector 23, Palam Vihar Phase 1, Mulahera village, Chauma Khera village, faces a host of neglected civic issues, they alleged. According to residents, despite the area housing Gurugram’s oldest colony (i.e. Palam Vihar), and being home to bureaucrats, civil, and defence officials, the locals allege that rapid population growth and failure of authorities to maintain infrastructure have led to a lack of basic amenities and safety concerns. Sewage overflowing near Mullahera Village in Ward 3, in Gurugram, on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Poor condition of streetlights

A major concern among the residents of Ward 3 is that of street lights, with many of them non-functional, the locals allege safety concerns. Sunita Koak, a 22-year resident of Sector 22A, highlighted the potentially dangerous scenario the lack of functional streetlights have created, particularly for women. “Our sector faces a multitude of problems, starting with the glaring absence of streetlights. Owing to this, it is incredibly unsafe to step out after dark, and the fear of crime is a constant worry,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shweta Sharma, another long-time resident living in Sector 22of 25 years, added, “Several incidents of theft have occurred in the past few months, and we feel utterly unsafe. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities have done nothing to fix the street lights. There are no poles in many areas,” she added. Similarly, Asha Sharma, another long-time resident of Sector 21A, added, “My elderly parents live with me, and I am constantly worried about their safety. We have been asking for proper lighting for years,” she said.

Water shortage forces dependency on private tankers

Residents also face severe water shortages, forcing many to rely on private water tankers. The water supply in several colonies of Ward 3 is erratic at best, with many households receiving water for only a few hours a day, if at all, alleged residents. Sector 22, 21, and adjoining areas fall on the tail-end of the water supply network of the city, and every summer, residents face acute shortage of drinking water, they claimed. Colonel (retired) Rajesh Mann, who has lived in Sector 22 for three decades, highlighted the unreliability and high costs of private tankers. “We have been forced to buy water, which is not only expensive but also unreliable,” he said. Despite repeated complaints, there has been no significant improvement in the water supply infrastructure, Mann added.

Residents alleged that they have been paying more than ₹10,000 a month in summers to meet the water demand. “The water tanker business is flourishing in the area since they increase price by 20% every year and they know we have no other choice than to comply,” said Ramphal Singh, another resident of Sector 22A.

Roads and sanitation

Separately, the area’s deteriorating roads, riddled with potholes, are in need of immediate repairs, residents alleged. Anil Mehra, a retired army officer and a resident of Palam Vihar, recounted an accident involving his neighbour’s son, who fractured his leg after his bike lost control going over a pothole. “The roads are in such a bad state that driving has become a nightmare,” Mehra added. Adding to the problem is the fact that these roads connect the colony to the Delhi border which is merely a few kilometres away, making them crucial for daily commutes, residents claimed.

Similarly, sanitation remains a significant problem, with erratic waste collection and allegations of illegal fees being charged by those handling the garbage. Sachin Rana, a resident of Block G in Palam Vihar, described the sanitation as deplorable, with garbage often left rotting on the streets. “Garbage are often left rotting on the streets, attracting pests and creating an unbearable stench. To make matters worse, those collecting the garbage often demand extra money, and if we refuse, they skip our houses,” he added.

Despite their repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), there has been little to no improvement, residents alleged. Sunita Koak continued, “The sector is littered with trash— everywhere you look. The waste collection is erratic. Despite our proximity to the capital, our sector has been consistently overlooked by the authorities.”

Many residents believe that the area, housing several old colonies of Gururgam and the having many retired officials living in it, should have warranted better maintenance and attention from the authorities. Sunil Verma, a resident who has lived in the colony for over 25 years, expressed his disappointment over the alleged neglect by the authorities. “We have contributed to this city and this country for decades, and now it feels like we’ve been abandoned,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, who contesting from Badshahpur assembly constituency in the 2024 Haryana elections as an independent and is also a resident of Palam Vihar said that entire area has suffered from issues with civic infrastructure. “If elected, I will ensure that issues such as bad roads, poor sanitation, street lighting are resolved.”

In response to the growing concerns, Narhari Singh Bangar, the commissioner of the municipal corporation of gurugram, acknowledged the issues and assured that steps would be taken to address them.“We are aware of the problems being faced by the residents in this colony, and we are taking measures to resolve them. The issues with street lighting, water supply, and sanitation are being prioritised, and we will ensure that the necessary infrastructure improvements are made,” Bangar added.

Similarly, Nishant Kumar Yadav, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram said: “The colonies are an integral part of Gurugram’s history, and it is crucial that we preserve its legacy by ensuring that the residents’ needs are met. We will work closely with MCG to ensure that all civic issues, especially those related to safety and basic amenities, are resolved at the earliest.”