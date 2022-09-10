Bar cancels Kunal Kamra’s show after right-wing outfits threaten protest

Gurugram: A bar in Gurugram cancelled standup comedian Kunal Kamra’s show on Friday after members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal threatened to protest against the event.

Members of Bajrang Dal and VHP submitted a memorandum on Friday addressed to the deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav asking authorities to deny permission for Kamra’s show as the comedian “mocks Hindu gods and goddesses” and could lead to tensions in the city.

According to a post on Kamra’s Instagram page, he was scheduled to perform at Studio XO Bar in Sector 29 on the evening of September 17 and September 18.

When contacted, Yadav said that in view of the memorandum submitted by the outfits, the administration has sought a report on law and order situation from the Gurugram police.

Kavita, assistant commissioner of police (east) said they would look into the matter as soon as they receive any direction from senior authorities or district administration.

In their memorandum, the right-wing groups asked the authorities to immediately cancel the show and to take necessary action in this connection. However, even before the administration could reach a decision, on Friday, Studio XO Bar’s manager Daksh (who goes by his first name) said that they decided to cancel the show after they came to know about Kamra’s controversial videos.

“The show was not organised by us but by a third-party entertainment firm. We had only provided them with a venue to organise the show. We were not aware of the artist’s background,” he said.

Ajit Singh, Gurugram district president of VHP, said they came to know about Kamra’s show in the city through Instagram adding, “We went to meet the bar management and made them aware of the situation. They said that they would look into the entire issue and take necessary action.”

“We would not have allowed Kamra to enter Gurugram and did not want his show to take place here. Thus, we went to meet DC on Friday and submitted the petition,” Singh said.