Bar cancels Kunal Kamra’s show after right-wing outfits threaten protest
Gurugram: A bar in Gurugram cancelled standup comedian Kunal Kamra’s show on Friday after members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal threatened to protest against the event
Members of Bajrang Dal and VHP submitted a memorandum on Friday addressed to the deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav asking authorities to deny permission for Kamra’s show as the comedian “mocks Hindu gods and goddesses” and could lead to tensions in the city.
According to a post on Kamra’s Instagram page, he was scheduled to perform at Studio XO Bar in Sector 29 on the evening of September 17 and September 18.
When contacted, Yadav said that in view of the memorandum submitted by the outfits, the administration has sought a report on law and order situation from the Gurugram police.
Kavita, assistant commissioner of police (east) said they would look into the matter as soon as they receive any direction from senior authorities or district administration.
In their memorandum, the right-wing groups asked the authorities to immediately cancel the show and to take necessary action in this connection. However, even before the administration could reach a decision, on Friday, Studio XO Bar’s manager Daksh (who goes by his first name) said that they decided to cancel the show after they came to know about Kamra’s controversial videos.
“The show was not organised by us but by a third-party entertainment firm. We had only provided them with a venue to organise the show. We were not aware of the artist’s background,” he said.
Ajit Singh, Gurugram district president of VHP, said they came to know about Kamra’s show in the city through Instagram adding, “We went to meet the bar management and made them aware of the situation. They said that they would look into the entire issue and take necessary action.”
“We would not have allowed Kamra to enter Gurugram and did not want his show to take place here. Thus, we went to meet DC on Friday and submitted the petition,” Singh said.
All safety facilities in hotels, eateries under MCG radar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday directed the officials of the civic body, Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to take action against hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries that do not have necessary safety and welfare facilities in place, violating National Green Tribunal orders.
Farooq Abdullah chairs all party-meet over proposed inclusion of non-local voters
JAMMU: Former chief minister and chairman of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired an all-party meet at hDr Farooq Abdullah'sBhatindi residence here on Saturday over the proposed inclusion of around 2.5 voters including non-locals in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. “The meeting was chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah. PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti besides leaders of other political parties attended it,” said a police official.
Caught on camera: Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole Park
A bunch of safari enthusiasts had a close encounter with a tusker in what seemed to be another thrilling day at Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and many users were all praises for the driver, who kept Prakash's cool while the elephant was chasing them. Twitter users also identified the driver, calling him Prakash and saying he was experienced and skillful.
19 furnish fake gunthewari docus, Hadapsar sub-registrar office lodges 7 FIRs
The Hadapsar sub-registrar office on September 3 lodged seven FIRs against 19 persons for submitting bogus gunthewari papers and forged non-agriculture documents. The sub- registrars office has stated that their office including building permissions department have been cheated by the accused. The IGR office in April had ordered a probe into the alleged 112 cases related to bogus non-agricultural land documents registered recently in office number 3 during the past few months.
Global Village Idiot: How to build a meal around four mushrooms
Earlier this week, I woke up at 5.45 one morning, made chai and strolled around the terrace wondering what to rustle up for breakfast for the family since it was my turn cooking. The chai is an important part of my day. The smell of newsprint is intoxicating. I am learning to brew a potent ginger chai and usually have three-and-a-half mugs of it within the first two hours of waking up.
