Beyond borders: Inspiring change, accountability through cleanliness

In a city that often moves too fast to pause for its surroundings, one man has chosen to slow down to pick up what others leave behind. Lazar Yankovitch, a 32-year-old Serbian national, has made it his mission to inspire his neighbours and the wider city of Gurugram to take ownership of cleanliness, from their doorsteps to the streets. Lazar Yankovitch says his conviction rests on the belief that clean surroundings nurture clean energy. (Parveen Kumar)

Yankovitch’s Indian journey began in 2018, when he moved to Bengaluru. After years of travel across the country, he settled in Gurugram in 2024, drawn both by its booming energy and its proximity to the Himalayas. A yoga practitioner and aspiring trainer, Yankovitch is also a psychotherapist, committed to well-being in every sense – physical, mental, and emotional.

But it was not yoga or therapy that defined his calling here. Instead, he found his purpose in something far more basic, yet vital: cleanliness.

“When I came here, I just couldn’t stand the litter scattered around. I knew I had to do something. Cleanliness isn’t just an external act; it affects the energy in a place. It’s closely tied to what we invite into our lives,” he said.

His conviction rests on the belief that clean surroundings nurture clean energy. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of hygiene as a moral act, Yankovitch sees cleanliness not merely as sweeping away litter but as welcoming purity into life.

Yankovitch began alone, with no NGO, banner, or campaign. Just his two hands, a bag, and the will to tidy up what others ignored. He organised cleaning drives in his neighbourhood, often single-handedly collecting trash and speaking to residents about the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.

“Everyone wants to help but is often afraid of what others will say. People fear judgment from their neighbours or societies. They think doing something as simple as picking up trash might lower their status,” he said, adding that as a foreigner, he has felt no such shame. His own actions speak louder than societal fears.

His work has not only contributed to cleaning the streets of Gurugram but has also sparked courage in others to join him. His story is one of quiet persistence, and it speaks to the larger potential for individual actions to create widespread change.

Over time, his actions started attracting attention. Passersby began noticing his persistence; some even joined him. But Yankovitch insists that his larger mission was never about the number of kilos of trash he collected – it was about sparking something in others.

At a time when it is easy for people to blame authorities or wait for others to take the initiative, Yankovitch’s story is a testament to the power of individual action. It is a reminder that change does not always need to come from large organizations or political leaders – it can start with one person willing to step up and make a difference.

His message is simple: embody the change instead of waiting for others. “It’s about creating a ripple effect. Once people see you taking responsibility, they want to follow suit. It only takes one small step to make a difference.”

His efforts are particularly visible in a city such as Gurugram, where rapid urbanisation has left mounting waste, clogged drains, and neglected public spaces.

What makes his mission striking is his refusal to pass the buck. In a world where citizens often wait for authorities or corporations to act, he reminds people that change can begin with one person. “We can’t keep blaming the system or waiting for officials. If we want a clean environment, we have to start with ourselves,” he says.

In the end, he may just be one man with a broom and a bag, but his story carries the weight of possibility. In every piece of trash he picks up, he’s making a statement: a cleaner Gurugram doesn’t need to wait for grand schemes or government drives. It can begin with one person.