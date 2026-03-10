Blaze at ‘illegal’ open scrapyard in Manesar
Six fire tenders battled the blaze for hours as thick smoke spread across Kankrola village; authorities ordered probe and sought action against operators.
A massive fire broke out in an open industrial scrapyard in Kankrola village, Manesar on Monday morning, however, no casualties were reported, officials said.
Thick black smoke from kilometres away exposed the residents to toxic fumes,said the fire department officials. The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has ordered a probe into the matter.
The incident occurred around 7 am on Monday. At least six fire tenders doused the blaze after two-three hours of operation.
Joint commissioner Hitendra Kumar said the warehouse, being operated illegally , contained large quantities of plastic, scrap, rubber, and other inflammable materials which caused the fire to spread rapidly.
The corporation has asked the pollution control board to identify the waste and its source industries and impose penalties ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh on them.
Lalit Kumar, Manesar fire station officer said that they received an alert about the fire at 6:50 am on Monday. Officials said it is yet to ascertain if any short circuit or spark from cooking started the fire.
“It was an open scrapyard in which industrial manufacturing waste was filled,” he said.He expressed concern over such open scrapeyards during summers as with rising temperatures, chances of such fire incidents increases.
The MCM also released a statement saying that a letter had been sent to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), requesting a joint inspection with the pollution control board to identify the scrap and cancel the ‘consent to operate’ of the companies concerned.
It also requested the Kherki Daula police station to register an FIR against the private landowner who was operating the scrapyard illegally.
Hazardous Impact on residents’ health
The scrapyard is surrounded by at least 60-70 jhuggis with families and children residing in proximity to the accident spot. Inhabitants complained of smoke and foul smell after the incident, Kumar told HT.
In such accidents, the burning of industrial waste releases a mixture of toxic and carcinogenic gases, damages the immune system and interferes with hormones, Dr Lokveer Singh, Civil Surgeon Gurgaon, told HT.
The burning of PVCs, certain other plastics and polymers releases gases like Hydrogen Chloride and Hydrogen Cyanide. Similarly, the burning of rubber, synthetic fibres and nitrogen-containing materials can produce Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide, whereas burning rubber and leather releases heavy metals, including Mercury and Lead.
The PM2.5 and PM10 particles released often enters the bloodstream easily and can cause respiratory diseases (asthma, bronchitis), cardiovascular issues, skin rashes, nausea, headache, and increased cancer risks, explained Dr Lokveer Singh. The toxins settle on the ground, contaminating soil and water, and bioaccumulation in the food chain.
Singh recommended designating strict areas for scrap dumping and advised people to take precautionary measures.
