Blaze at ‘illegal’ open scrapyard in Manesar

A massive fire broke out in an open industrial scrapyard in Kankrola village, Manesar on Monday morning, however, no casualties were reported, officials said. Officials said large quantities of plastic, rubber and scrap fuelled the blaze while pollution board was asked to trace source industries. (HT Photo)

Thick black smoke from kilometres away exposed the residents to toxic fumes,said the fire department officials. The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Monday. At least six fire tenders doused the blaze after two-three hours of operation.

Joint commissioner Hitendra Kumar said the warehouse, being operated illegally , contained large quantities of plastic, scrap, rubber, and other inflammable materials which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The corporation has asked the pollution control board to identify the waste and its source industries and impose penalties ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh on them.

Lalit Kumar, Manesar fire station officer said that they received an alert about the fire at 6:50 am on Monday. Officials said it is yet to ascertain if any short circuit or spark from cooking started the fire.

“It was an open scrapyard in which industrial manufacturing waste was filled,” he said.He expressed concern over such open scrapeyards during summers as with rising temperatures, chances of such fire incidents increases.

The MCM also released a statement saying that a letter had been sent to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), requesting a joint inspection with the pollution control board to identify the scrap and cancel the ‘consent to operate’ of the companies concerned.

It also requested the Kherki Daula police station to register an FIR against the private landowner who was operating the scrapyard illegally.

Hazardous Impact on residents’ health